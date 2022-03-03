Saudi Arabia expects to strike an agreement with Iran, says Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia plans to continue ‘detailed talks’ with Iran in order to reach a satisfactory agreement for both parties, Saudi state television reported on Thursday.

According to Al Ekhbariya TV, he expressed hope that the talks would enable the two countries to reach ‘a good situation and a bright future’ for both.

‘Iran will always be a neighbour; we will never be able to get rid of them, and they will never be able to get rid of us,’ he declared, according to state television.