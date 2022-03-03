Saudi Aramco sets new high in oil prices : Dubai gains more than 2%

Oil prices skyrocketed over $110 a barrel on Wednesday, sending major Gulf bourses soaring, with Dubai’s main index posting its best day in over three months on concerns about the impact of severe sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine.

Oil prices soared to $113.02, putting further pressure on the global markets.

According to a draught agreement, OPEC+ oil producers gathering on Wednesday did not want to hasten output increases, as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates recommit to a deal with Russia despite rising crude prices.

The main index in Dubai increased by 2.1 percent, marking its strongest day since November 15.

The stock of Dubai Islamic Bank increased by 4.7 percent after its annual cash dividend was authorised by shareholders.

‘As investors take into account the steady improvements in sanitary conditions and the good fundamentals, the Dubai stock market continues to climb,’ said Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading.

Higher oil prices helped boost morale in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, according to AlAyyaf.

In Abu Dhabi, the index rose 1.7 percent for the fourth day in a row.

The board of directors of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company approved a special cash dividend, which boosted the company’s stock by 3.3 percent.