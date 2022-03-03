Saudi issues death sentence for man jailed as juvenile

A Saudi Arabian court has issued a second death sentence after a higher court overturned a previous ruling, against a young man for the crimes he had committed when he was a minor, according to his family, in what rights groups called a ‘grossly unjust trial.’

Abdullah al-Huwaiti was arrested when he was 14 years old and condemned to death on murder and armed robbery charges three years later in 2019. In November, a Saudi court reversed the conviction, but the case was retried under Saudi law.

After Wednesday’s ruling, his mother, Um Abdullah, posted on Twitter, ‘The Criminal Court in Tabuk (northwest) condemned the minor Abdullah al-Huwaiti in retaliation.’

‘After overturning the previous ruling due to false confessions, the Supreme Court today pronounces an unjust conviction, exactly as it did the first time.’

Saudi government’s media office, CIC, did not respond to enquiries.