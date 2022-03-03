Shraddha Kapoor gets priceless gifts for her birthday

Shraddha Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, celebrates her birthday on March 3 and went on a mini vacation to celebrate. Shraddha was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning as she flew out of the city with her father Shakti Kapoor.

Just as she was about to leave, a fan approached her with a wonderful present, which she graciously accepted.

Shraddha is dressed casually in blue denim trousers and a white tank top. She completed her outfit with a pair of fashionable sunglasses and a pink handbag. Shraddha walked out of the city with her hair open.

She posed with her father, who was dressed casually for travel. Soon after, a fan from Kolhapur spotted her and presented her with a special gift in advance of her birthday. The admirer presented her with a beautifully wrapped gift that included special Kolhapure slippers as well as a printed handbook of the actress’ previous roles and movies. The actress waited patiently for the fan to snap a selfie with her.