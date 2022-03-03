Smart City projects; Tamil Nadu govt appoints ex-IAS officer to probe

Following the announcement by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin that a probe into Smart City projects would be conducted, the state has now formed a single-member inquiry committee. PWC Davidar, a retired IAS officer, will lead the committee.

‘Under the Smart Cities Mission in the State, out of 644 projects sanctioned at a cost of Rs10,651 crore, 257 projects at a cost of Rs 2,327.86 crore have been completed, 339 projects costing Rs 7,947.50 crore are under implementation and 10 projects costing Rs 153.97 crore are under tender evaluation.’ according to the government.

‘Tenders have been called for two projects at a cost of Rs 12.64 crore. Tender to be called for 11 projects at a cost of Rs 47.51 crore, 13 projects are under Detailed Project Report appraisal at a cost of Rs 109.23 crore and 12 projects are under Detailed Project Report preparation at a cost of Rs.52.29 crore.’ it added.

The committee has been given the responsibility of submitting the probe report to the government within three months of taking over the investigation.