Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices edged lower for the second day in a row. The losses in the automobile and bank shares weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex shed 366 points or 0.66% to close at 55,103. NSE Nifty slipped down 108 points or 0.65% to settle at 16,498. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.40% and small-cap shares rose 0.35%. Most of the sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,037 shares advanced while 1,284 declined.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Tech, ITC and Tata Steel . The top losers in the market were ONGC, UPL, PowerGrid, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Dr Reddy’s, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra.