Study suggests frequent use of painkillers can cause hearing loss

Getting older can lead to hearing loss and they are more prone to develop degeneration in the inner ear along the nerve pathways that link to the brain. Hearing loss is caused by a variety of factors, including age, as well as excessive use of certain medicines such as painkillers.

Most individuals nowadays use a painkiller when they have regular headaches or stomachaches. Although painkillers provide immediate comfort, they can be detrimental to your hearing if ingested in large quantities. Many medicines, including certain painkillers, are hazardous to the inner ear or auditory nerves, according to physicians. This impairs the capacity to hear in the long run. The dose and duration of drug exposure determine drug-induced hearing loss.

As per Harvard research published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, the cochlea, a snail-shaped hearing device in our inner ear, may be damaged and medicines like ibuprofen can restrict blood flow to the cochlea, resulting in cellular damage or death.

Dr Sharon Curhan, a Harvard Medical School teacher, believes, on the other hand, that taking acetaminophen can cause a depletion of the antioxidant glutathione, which protects the cochlea from damage.

Research stated that women who took pain medicines at least twice a week were more likely to have hearing problems. With more regular use, this risk might rise to as high as 24%. In males, however, the findings were similar, however aspirin was shown to play a larger role in the likelihood of hearing loss.