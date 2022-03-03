This oil will boost your libido

Most men want to enhance their sex drive. For this they try various ways. A new study revealed that Olive oil will increase the sex drive of men. The study claims that olive oil could be better than even Viagra to help improve the sexual performance of men. The study was carried among 600 men.

As per the study, olive oil improves blood circulation and keeps the blood vessels healthy. It is not costly and has no side effects.

As per a research conducted in Greece Olive oil is more effective than Viagra in increasing sexual power. Those who use olive oil in their food will have more power in sex. Also olive reduces the risk of impotence by 40%.

The study mentions say that men who consumed about nine tablespoons in a week were less at the risk of impotence. It also increased the testosterone level in men.