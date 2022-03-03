Ukrainians eligible for visas on arrival, UAE announces

The United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday that citizens of Ukraine are eligible for visas on arrival in the states of Gulf Arab, reversing a decision to stop visa waivers for Ukrainians fleeing the country’s civil strife.

Emirati officials have temporarily revoked the waivers as of Tuesday, according to Kyiv’s embassy in the UAE, in a decision that drew criticism from the Western-allied country as Europe opens its doors to migrants fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“In response to reports that Ukrainian nationals are being issued advance visas to enter the UAE, HE Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has announced that Ukrainian nationals are still eligible for visa on arrival,” the Emirati foreign ministry said in a statement.

A spokesperson from the Ukrainian embassy said that the mission was awaiting official confirmation from the United Arab Emirates, the region’s tourism and commercial centre.