US delivers hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine: Report

Washington: The United States has sent hundreds of stinger missiles to Ukraine, NBC News reported citing two Congressional sources familiar with the matter revealed on Wednesday. Over 200 of these missiles were sent on Monday, the report said. The delivery became a part of a $350 million lethal and non-lethal support package, which was announced by Washington last week and includes Javelin anti-tank missiles and ammunition, the report added.

Earlier yesterday, President Biden has reiterated that his country will not deploy troops in Ukraine against the Russian forces. Condemning Russia’s ‘premeditated attack’ in Ukraine, Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundation of the free world. President Biden further announced that the US will ban Russian aircrafts from US airspace, joining a growing number of countries that are closing their skies to Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.