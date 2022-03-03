World Hearing Day 2022: History, significance and theme

World Hearing Day is observed on March 3 to promote awareness about deafness and hearing loss prevention. The day also promotes ear and hearing health all over the world. Each year, The World Health Organization (WHO) chooses a theme and creates educational materials such as booklets, flyers, posters, banners, and presentations to help people understand the significance of the day.

History

World Hearing Day was first observed by the WHO on March 3, 2007. They declared this day to be World Hearing Day in 2016. Before that, it was known as International Ear Care Day. Communication is a basic human right, yet it may be challenging for individuals with disabilities and diseases to connect. Hearing loss affects 360 million individuals worldwide.

Theme

The theme for World Hearing Day this year is ‘to hear for life, listen with care’. They will emphasise the significance of and methods for preventing hearing loss through safe listening as a means of retaining healthy hearing throughout one’s life. In 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a global study on hearing that emphasised the growing number of individuals who are at risk of hearing loss.

Events

Organizations will encourage good hearing throughout the life course and ear care on this day. Hearing loss induced by loud sounds is one of the many causes of hearing loss that may be avoided. ‘Safe listening’ can help to reduce the risk of hearing loss caused by loud noises. On this day, the World Health Organization (WHO) calls on governments, business partners, and civil society to increase awareness about the need for safe listening.

Aside from events, the government produces annual reports that enable them to learn more about handicapped individuals and provide assistance to those who need it. Hearing aids are costly, and one of the goals of these reports is to give financial assistance and hearing aids to persons who need them in order to be normal in hearing well.