Anand Mahindra heaps praises on drivers of Mizoram

Aizwal: Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, known for his sharp insight into discipline and good manners , was praising drivers of Mizoram for their road discipline. He also shared a photo of a driver from the north eastern state following the lane discipline on road on his social media handle.

‘What a terrific pic; Not even one vehicle straying over the road marker. Inspirational, with a strong message: it’s up to us to improve the quality of our lives. Play by the rules… A big shoutout to Mizoram’, tweeted Anand Mahindra. The photo shows all the drivers waiting patiently in a queue, which is a rare occurrence in India.

As per several reports, India has the highest ratios of fatal road accidents. The major cause of the road accidents is seen as rash driving and not following traffic rules. But people of north-eastern state are an exception in this as they follow traffic rules strictly. And the picture shared by Anand Mahindra captures the moment perfectly.