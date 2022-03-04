VD Satheesan dismisses rumours of discord within party

VD Satheesan, the opposition leader, dismissed rumours of a discord between himself and KPCC president K Sudhakaran, saying that he will be discussing the issue with him at the earliest. He stated that there is no need for concern and that a decision on party reorganisation will be taken soon.

According to the opposition leader, all concerns from MPs and other concerned parties will be carefully examined. He says if there is a rift the state leadership needs address it as soon as possible so that congress can regain power in the next election.

‘I communicate with everyone as the opposition leader. The media portrays us as being at odds, which is untrue. We talk every day if he’s in Thiruvananthapuram’ Satheesan said. He also refuted allegations that AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal was interfering in state politics.