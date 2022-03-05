Virat Kohli recalls old photo with Rahul Dravid during speech

Virat Kohli and Team India coach Rahul Dravid have a history together, with Kohli making his debut in 2011 while Rahul Dravid was playing cricket. They haven’t performed together in over ten years, and now they have new roles to fulfil. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, went on to secure his status as one of the best players in the history of the game and even lead the team.

Rahul Dravid, on the other side, is the current coach of Squad India and even tutored Kohli while he was in charge of the national team. During the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli reached the milestone of 100 Tests, and his IPL franchise, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, celebrated the occasion by sharing a 22-year-old photo of Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

Sharing the picture, RCB wrote, ‘How it started ?? How it’s going. From legend to another’.

A very young Virat Kohli can be seen standing next to Rahul Dravid in a snapshot published by RCB, seeming surprised by his presence. The BCCI also shared a video of Rahul Dravid presenting Virat Kohli with his 100th Test cap and making a moving speech on his journey ahead of the IND versus SL Test.

Virat Kohli while thanking coach Rahul Dravid for presenting the cap said, ‘And I couldn’t have received it from a better person, from one of my childhood heroes. I still have that picture in my house from the U-15 NCA days when I was looking at you and taking a picture with you and today I am getting my 100th Test cap from you, so indeed it has been a great journey and one that continues to grow hopefully. Thank you so much’.

Kohli joined an exclusive club of players who have reached the historic three-figure milestone by participating in first India versus Sri Lanka Test match. He also joined the list of cricketers who have played 100 Tests for India, including Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Ishant Sharma.