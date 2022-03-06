Cake artist from Pune bags 2 World Record titles; Shares pic of her creation

Prachi Dhabal Deb, an internationally famed award-winning cake artist from Pune made a 100-kg vegan edible royal icing structure, and has been inducted into the World Book of Records, London. Apart from this, Deb won another title. The second record is for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures. Deb shared the news on Instagram, and said that she was overwhelmed for winning ‘not just one but two world record titles’.

Further in her caption, she stated that ‘biggest royal icing structure’ was 6 feet, 4 inches in length, 4 feet, 6 inches tall and 3 feet, 5 inches wide.

The World Book of Records states that Deb is known for making maximum number of egg-free, vegan royal icing structures meticulously piped by hand. It adds that she can be ‘called the queen of royal icing and her designs would justify the same’. Deb specialises in royal-icing art. It’s a challenging and delicate medium to work with.