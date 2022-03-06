South Korea to impose export restrictions on Belarus over support to Russia

South Korea will impose export curbs on Belarus for ‘actively assisting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,’ according to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Sunday.

The ministry did not specify what measures will be implemented, but stated that they would be similar to those already taken by South Korea against Russia. It accused Moscow of launch of an ‘armed invasion’ of Ukraine.

South Korea announced last month that it would strengthen export controls against Russia by prohibiting the supply of strategic products, and that it would join Western countries in blocking some Russian institutions from the SWIFT international payments system.

‘The Korean government decided today to take export control measures against Belarus as well, believing that Belarus is effectively aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,’ the ministry stated in a statement released on Sunday.

Russia refers to its operations in Ukraine as a ‘special operation.’ Last month, Russia’s Ambassador to South Korea, Andrey Kulik, expressed regret over the sanctions, blaming them on ‘strong outside pressure’ from the United States and its Western partners on Seoul.