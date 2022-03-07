‘Are we your slaves?’: Pak PM lashes out on west’s pressure to oppose Russia

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out against the Islamabad-based Western envoys on Sunday, who urged Pakistan to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine. On March 1st, the heads of 22 diplomatic missions, including those of European Union member states had released a joint letter to Pakistan, urging them to support a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly condemning Russia’s Ukraine invasion. In a rare move, the letter was publicly released by the envoys.

‘What do you think of us? Are we your slaves…that whatever you say, we will do’? Imran Khan said while addressing a political rally. Pakistan, a traditional ally of the West, had abstained from voting as the UN General Assembly, which overwhelmingly reprimanded Russia for invading Ukraine. ‘I want to ask the European Union ambassadors: Did you write such a letter to India?’ Imran Khan said, pointing out that the arch-rival of Pakistan had also abstained from voting.

Imran Khan further alleged that Pakistan had suffered because it had supported the Western NATO alliance in Afghanistan, and instead of gratitude, they have always faced criticism. ‘We are friends with Russia, and we are also friends with America; we are friends with China and with Europe; we are not in any camp’, Khan said, adding that Pakistan would remain ‘neutral’ and work with those who are trying to end the war in Ukraine.

The Pak government found themselves in the spotlight after Khan went ahead with a visit to Moscow in late February as fears of an invasion were growing. He had met Vladimir Putin a few hours after the Russian president had ordered his troops into Ukraine.