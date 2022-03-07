Divya Agarwal announces split with Varun Sood, says ‘He’ll be my best friend’

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has broken up with her longtime beau Varun Sood. On Sunday, Divya announced the startling news on her social media account, informing all of her followers and loved ones.

Sharing a picture of herself, she penned a long note, which read: ‘Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when self-love starts declining ?? No, I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me… I feel worked up .. and that’s okay… I want to breathe n live for myself… that’s okay !’ Divya concluded her post by urging her fans and followers to ‘respect my decision’.

In another post, Divya talked about self-love beside a close-up photo of herself, and she continued to call Varun a fantastic man and her closest friend forever.

For the uninitiated, Divya and Varun have been dating for almost four years and have been living together for a while. They were also planning to purchase a new home together and were in a great relationship.

Varun proclaimed his love for Divya on the reality programme Ace of Space, and the two have been inseparable ever then. Their admirers are startled by the news, with some wishing for them to reunite, while others wishing for Divya’s brighter future.