State government hikes the price of Indian Made Foreign Liquor

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has hiked the price of Indian Made Foreign Liquor. State Cabinet approved the proposal to increase the excise duty imposed on IMFl on March 5.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the government body that sells IMFl in the state has increased the price from Rs 10 to Rs 80. With this hike, the state government will get an additional revenue of Rs 4,396 crore in the state. This is the first hike since May 2020.

Also Read: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone carrying narcotic drugs

Price of ordinary variety liquor sold in 180 ml bottles will increase by Rs 10 per bottle. Premium and medium variety alcoholic beverages for 180 ml bottles will have a hike of Rs 20 per bottle. The cost of beer will increase by Rs 10 per bottle. With the hike, the lowest price of a 180 ml bottle of liquor would be Rs 130 while the costliest in the 750 ml segment will be Rs 2600.