Woman experiences labor pains during exams, completes paper after delivery

A woman in West Bengal’s Malda district gave her class 10 board exams from her hospital bed after giving birth to a baby. On Monday, Hazra Khatoon, a student at Goalpara High School in Chanchal, went into labour during her Class 10 board exams.

She was rushed to Chanchal Super Specialty Hospital, where she gave birth to a baby. She then completed the rest of her exam from her hospital bed. Hazra Khatoon has been married for two years. Her husband is a farmer. Despite the fact that she was pregnant, she continued her studies and went to school today to take her exams.

The school administration, on the other hand, made arrangements to take her to the hospital after she began to experience labour pains. The Chanchal district officer praised the school for its promptness.