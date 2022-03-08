On Intl Women’s Day Rahul Gandhi opines ‘ women are capable of transforming society’

On International Women’s Day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi greeted women and said they must get their long-pending due. He says that women’s wisdom, dedication, and strength have the potential to transform the society.

‘Women are capable of transforming a society with their wisdom, dedication and strength. They must get their long-pending due. Women’s Day greetings to all,’ Gandhi tweeted. In a series of posts on his Twitter account the Congress Chief greeted women and shared images of women’s power and success.

‘Sisters from across the nation and around the world, we humbly bow down to your ideas, your strength, your courage, your composure and your kindness. Each one of you is a flag bearer of hope and happiness. More power to you all on this International Women’s Day and every day,’ the party said.