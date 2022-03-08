Suhana Khan gives view of SRK’s pristine seaside bungalow; See pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has returned to India after completing her studies in New York City. Her Bollywood debut is scheduled to be with Zoya Akhtar in the Hindi adaptation of the iconic comic Archie.

On Monday, Suhana took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture showing Mannat, the iconic mansion of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in Bandra. She posed as a photographer for her younger brother AbRam Khan while he was engrossed in what looks to be a tablet game. Their cute pet dog can also be seen lounging on a neighbouring chair in the photo.

The photo also provided a glimpse into one of Mannat’s chambers. A table light sits on the side table next to the well-made bed, and the room opens to a balcony with a calm view of the sea.

On the other hand, Suhana’s photoshoots are already causing a stir on the internet while fans await her Bollywood debut.