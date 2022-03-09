TN minister P K Sekar Babu’s daughter elopes and seeks police protection in Bengaluru.

The newlywed daughter of a Tamil Nadu minister has sought police protection in Bengaluru after eloping with a businessman, sources said. Jayakalyani, a doctor and the daughter of P K Sekar Babu, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister, asked for security before Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

She told reporters that she married Sathish Kumar since they had been in love for six years. According to those who helped the couple tie the knot, the lovers married at Halaswamy Math in Raichur, Karnataka’s district headquarters town as per Hindu rituals. According to sources, the minister filed a police complaint alleging that his daughter had gone missing and that he suspected she had been kidnapped.