Lebanese prosecutor imposes travel bans for five bank executives

A Lebanese prosecutor ordered travel bans on Thursday against the presidents of the boards of five Lebanese banks as a precautionary step as she examines transactions involving their institutions.

Salim Sfeir of Bank of Beirut, Samir Hanna of Bank Audi, Antoun Sehnaoui of SGBL, Saad Azhari of Blom Bank, and Raya Hassan of Bankmed were all barred by Judge Ghada Aoun.

She hasn’t charged any of them with anything.

When reached, Hassan said she was “speechless” and that she had joined the bank following the transactions.

Azhari did not react promptly to a request for comment, nor did representatives from Bank Audi, SGBL, or Bank of Beirut.