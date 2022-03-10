Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann says ‘tackling unemployment’ is my first task

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann stated on Thursday that his first objective in office will be to address the state’s unemployment problem. ‘My government will first address the issue of unemployment. We will ensure that youngsters don’t have to go to abroad for jobs. Within a month, you will observe changes.’ Mann stated as he delivered his victory speech from the rooftop of his residence in Sangrur after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Punjab polls.

He referred to the Ukraine issue and stated that he would work to ensure that the state’s education system is of great quality. Mann said he will do so at Khatkar Kalan the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh instead of taking the oath of office in Raj Bhawan.

‘No government office in the state will have the photo of the Punjab CM, but will carry portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar. Now the government will be run from villages instead of sitting in Chandigarh offices,’ Mann said.