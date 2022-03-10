Terrorist killed in encounter in Pulwama

Srinagar: Security forces killed a terrorist in an encounter in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Security forces launched a search operation in the at Naina Batpora area after getting specific input about the presence of terrorists. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire was going on and further details were awaited.

Meanwhile, terrorists killed a sarpanch in the Srinagar area on Wednesday night. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.