‘We have lost elections, not our courage’: SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya says after poll defeat

Kushinagar: Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a senior BJP leader and minister in the Yogi Adityanath government and resigned from BJP weeks ahead of Assembly polls, said on Thursday that they have lost elections but not courage. Maurya further said that he respect people’s mandate and accepted his defeat.

‘I respect people’s mandate. I congratulate all winning candidates. Somebody loses, someone wins elections. These are 2 aspects of democracy. So, we will accept defeat just like we accept victory. We have lost elections, not our courage’, Maurya said.

Earlier in February, Maurya had quit the BJP ahead of assembly elections to join the Samajwadi Party. According to the trends of the UP election counting of votes, BJP has won 222 seats and is leading on 33 seats, and Samajwadi Party has won 84 and is currently leading on 27 seats. On the other hand, Congress managed only to win two seats while Bahujan Samaj Party has so far not been able to secure a single seat.