Fake bomb blast threat to Mumbai University; Man arrested

Mumbai: A man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making a false bomb blast threat on the campus of Mumbai University, on Wednesday. ‘A man called police control room on Wednesday evening and threatened to blow Mumbai University campus within 10 minutes’, a police officer said, adding that they reached the spot with a bomb-squad team.

However, after investigation, nothing was found on the spot. ‘After investigation, we came to the conclusion that bomb threat was false. We have also arrested the person who made that threat call. His name is Suraj Jadhav. We have arrested him from the Santacruz area of Mumbai’, the officer added. FIR has been lodged in the matter and further probe is underway.