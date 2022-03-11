Netflix increases monthly subscription rates

London: Popular over-the-top (OTT) platform, Netflix has raised its monthly subscription price in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Netflix raised the rate of standard plan by 2 pounds to GBP 10.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100). The rate of basic plan is surged to 6.99 pounds. At present the plan costs 5.99 pounds. The premium plan would cost as much as GBP 15.99 (roughly Rs. 1,600) a month.

In Ireland, the basic plan would increase by EUR 1, while the standard and premium tiers would now cost EUR 14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,260) and EUR 20.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700), respectively.

Netflix last updated its prices for the UK in December 2020 and for Ireland in March 2021. The new price will come into force from March 10 for all new members, while existing members will be notified by Netflix 30 days before it comes into effect for their respective billing cycles.