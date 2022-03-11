Poise launches two new electric scooters in India

Mumbai: Subsidiary company of Bengaluru-based Nisiki Technologies Pvt Ltd, Poise Scooters has launched two new electric scooters- NX-120 and Grace. Powered by Nickel, Manganese and Cobalt based Li-ion batteries, the Poise NX-120 has a range of 110 km to 140 km per full charge and can achieve a top speed of 55 kmph. The NX-120 is approved by ARAI, a nodal agency for certification of vehicles in India.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Raffle Draw: Keralite wins 300,000 UAE dirhams

The new electric scooter features Bluetooth connectivity, USB charging points, tubeless tyres, front and rear combi-brake systems and more legroom. Poise’s scooters can seat two adults and are available in five colours. It is priced at Rs 1.24 lakhs.