Country scraps Covid-19 restrictions

Nairobi: Kenya has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the country. Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced this. As per the new rules, ban on large indoor gatherings such as religious services will be lifted. The authorities also scrapped the mandatory quarantine for all international arrivals. Face masks will not be mandatory in public places in the country.

The Health ministry urged all citizens to follow public health measures such as hand washing and social distancing. The daily test positivity rate in Kenya has remained below 1% in the last month.

Also Read; Senior Congress leader resigns from Congress

Kenya, with a population of 54 million, has recorded less than 35 daily Covid infections over the past week. About 323,000 infections, and 5,600 deaths, have been recorded throughout the pandemic since 2020. Nearly 29% of Kenyan adults are fully vaccinated, more than most countries in sub-Saharan Africa.