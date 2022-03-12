‘Doesn’t feel safe’: Prince Harry to skip grandpa Prince Philip’s memorial service in UK

Washington: The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will not attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29, as he reportedly ‘does not feel safe’ in the UK after losing police protection.

According to a report by the E! News, the service, which will take place at Westminster Abbey, will give the public an opportunity to pay tribute to the former Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his funeral last spring was limited to 30 people.

According to the E! News report, Harry and Meghan lost access to receive tax-payer-funded security while in the UK, after they announced their plans to step away from their royal duties in early 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were told that the Palace could not pay for protection at their expense. The Prince has been in an ongoing legal battle against the British government to have the UK-based security reinstated for his California-based family, which includes his wife Meghan Markle and their children 2-year-old Archie and 9-month-old Lilibet.