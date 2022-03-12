DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India’s Covid-19 vaccination crosses 180 crore

Mar 12, 2022, 10:47 pm IST

New Delhi: More than  180 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far. Union  Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that  the world’s largest vaccination drive is scaling new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Also Read: IRCTC announces ‘Divya Kashi Yatra’: Check fare, itinerary 

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 12, 2022, 10:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button