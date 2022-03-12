Land grabbing case; former AIADMK minister walks out of jail to attend a grand reception;

On Saturday, AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar walked out of Puzhal jail to a warm reception from his supporters. The Madras High Court granted conditional bail to D Jayakumar, who was arrested on charges of allegedly grabbing land near Thoraipakkam.

D Jayakumar talked to media after walking out of prison, claiming that ‘mini emergency going on in the state of Tamil Nadu’. Jayakumar said that fake charges were brought against him in order to scare the AIADMK and its workers. He went on to say that these ‘vendetta politics’ will not work against the AIADMK.

On February 28, the AIADMK leader was arrested and held in custody for about two weeks until being released on March 12.