Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat for second day in row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat, held his second roadshow in the state in two days on Saturday in Gandhinagar. Modi waved to people standing in large numbers on both sides of the road between Dehgam town in Gandhinagar district and the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at Lavad village during the roadshow.

Modi had left the Raj Bhavan in a car before the roadshow and shifted to an open jeep when he arrived in Dehgam. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was in the open jeep with him. Along the 12-kilometer route of the roadshow, people flocked to welcome the prime minister. They greeted him with flower petals and garlands. When the car arrived at the RRU, the roadshow ended.

Modi is holding a roadshow in his home state for the second day in a row. He held a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to Kamalam, the BJP’s Gandhinagar headquarters, on Friday.