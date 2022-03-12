Raneesh reaches Kochi from Sumy with his Ukrainian wife and baby

Kochi : Raneesh Joseph, a Keralite, along with his Ukrainian wife Victoria and their two-month-old baby Joseph Rafael, returned to Kochi from Ukraine’s Sumy in a chartered flight of Air Asia. Raneesh was an active volunteer during evacuation process and was lauded for his efforts to coordinate with the Malayali students in Sumy.

With them, a total of 180 people have reached at Kochi airport from Delhi tonight, in this chartered flight. Raneesh was working as a student coordinator in Ukraine. They were married in 2019. ‘There were a lot of problems. But now I’m so glad to see everyone. This is my first visit to Kerala’, Victoria said.

Raneesh Joseph said, ‘I am very happy now. For 14 days we stayed together as a family in Sumy. Everyone helped back and forth. Endured a lot. Arrived here after traveling for four days without rest. Very happy to see the family. We travelled first by bus, then by train and then by flight. Many of those who were with us helped to care the baby. Now we need to take a rest’.