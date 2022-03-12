Tripura opposition parties allege violence over BJP victories in 4 states ;

The opposition parties in Tripura, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), claimed that their activists and offices had been targeted for political violence in the state, following the announcement of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) assembly election victory in four states on Thursday.

The saffron party won elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. Jitendra Chaudhury, state secretary of the CPI(M), said there had been at least 39 incidences of attacks on party offices in various parts of the state as of the latest reports. He also wrote to Biplab Kumar Deb, the chief minister, requesting compensation for the sufferers and legal action against the organizers of the violence.

He claimed that under the saffron party’s rule, political violence began to spread throughout the state. ‘In a democracy, these incidents are unwelcome. Not a single person has been arrested in these cases so far.’