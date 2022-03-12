Voice of Hind Case; Chargesheet says ISIS terrorists launched online recruitment campaign

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the ‘Voice of Hind Case,’ detailing how the banned terrorist group ISIS plotted to radicalise and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage violent jihad against India.

In order to execute its nefarious goals the NIA claims in its chargesheet that an ‘organised campaign was launched over the cyberspace supplemented by on-ground terror financing activities.’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the national capital against two ISIS terrorists, Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi and Tawheed Latief Sofi, both of Srinagar, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The NIA said Parvaiz is a key ISIS agent and a close associate of charge-sheeted accused Umar Nisar, one of the two accused charged on Friday.