Yogi-led UP govt prepares to implement manifesto promises after poll victory

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has already drafted a list of activities to be carried out once the new government takes charge. Internal preparations to carry out the promises made in the Sankalp Patra, or formal manifesto, during the first Yogi cabinet 2.0 meeting have begun and are now the government’s top priority.

On the issue of abandoned animals and stray cattle, the government is considering constructing new cow protection centres and cow safaris. On the priority list is a decision to pay sugarcane farmers in 14 days and, if time permits, with interest. Recruitment decisions for vacant positions in various departments are also on the agenda.

The government has also promised to give free cylinders on Holi, for which preparations have already begun. In Uttar Pradesh, about 1 crore people will benefit from the Ujjwala scheme, which will cost about 1000 crores. Governor Anandiben Patel received Yogi Adityanath’s resignation as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. He will be the first chief minister in 37 years to return to power in Uttar Pradesh after serving a full term.