Delhi Capitals unveil new official jersey ahead of IPL 2022

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals unveiled the official jersey for the 2022 season of the Indian Premiere League, on Saturday.

Delhi Capital’s new jersey has an equal dash of red and blue which exudes youthful and vibrant energy. While the red symbolises the team’s on-field courage, the blue stands for balance and composure. The tiger, an intrinsic part of the DC logo, is bigger and bolder in the jersey.

The first jerseys were given to selected fans of the franchise at the team’s home ground – the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Additionally, selected children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too.

‘It’s a new cycle of the IPL, and we can’t wait to see our players in this brand new jersey’, Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals said. ‘Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it’s only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step’, he added.

Delhi Capitals will kickstart their season on March 27 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.