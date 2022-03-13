DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKarnatakaLatest NewsIndiaNEWSVideoNewsNews

Rare 250-kg carpenter shark caught in Karnataka coast

Mar 13, 2022, 09:30 am IST

On Thursday, fishermen in Malpe, Karnataka, captured an exceptionally rare and highly endangered sawfish in their nets. On social media, a video of the big fish’s carcass being transported in a crane has gone viral.

People can be seen catching a peek at the sawfish or carpenter shark in the video. A crane is being used to lift and carry the fish carcass.

‘An extremely rare & endangered species of carpenter shark (sawfish) was caught in fishnets at Malpe on Thursday. The huge carpenter shark weighed around 250 kgs, was accidentally trapped in the nets of a boat named ‘Sea Captain’ that had left Malpe port to fish in deep waters’, a Twitter account, Mangalore City tweeted along with some photographs of the sawfish.

Mangalore City further tweeted, ‘As per the experts, Carpenter sharks are an endangered species with their population has been on a decline. They are a protected species in India under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972’.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has classified all seven species of sawfish as Critically Endangered. The species may reach a length of more than seven metres. Their tooth-like margins on their long flattened snouts (or saws) render them vulnerable to fishing nets.

