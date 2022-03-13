Rare 250-kg carpenter shark caught in Karnataka coast

On Thursday, fishermen in Malpe, Karnataka, captured an exceptionally rare and highly endangered sawfish in their nets. On social media, a video of the big fish’s carcass being transported in a crane has gone viral.

People can be seen catching a peek at the sawfish or carpenter shark in the video. A crane is being used to lift and carry the fish carcass.

‘An extremely rare & endangered species of carpenter shark (sawfish) was caught in fishnets at Malpe on Thursday. The huge carpenter shark weighed around 250 kgs, was accidentally trapped in the nets of a boat named ‘Sea Captain’ that had left Malpe port to fish in deep waters’, a Twitter account, Mangalore City tweeted along with some photographs of the sawfish.

An extremely rare & endangered species of carpenter shark (sawfish) was caught in fishnets at Malpe on Thursday. ? The huge carpenter shark weighed around 250 kgs, was accidentally trapped in the nets of a boat named 'Sea Captain' that had left Malpe port to fish in deep waters pic.twitter.com/3AimndOv1I — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) March 12, 2022

Mangalore City further tweeted, ‘As per the experts, Carpenter sharks are an endangered species with their population has been on a decline. They are a protected species in India under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972’.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has classified all seven species of sawfish as Critically Endangered. The species may reach a length of more than seven metres. Their tooth-like margins on their long flattened snouts (or saws) render them vulnerable to fishing nets.