Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress president

Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the Congress, will continue to lead the party until a presidential election is held, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) decided on Sunday. On Sunday, the CWC met to review Congress’ poor performance in the recent assembly elections in five states. After the meeting, Congress spokesperson KC Venugopal told the media that the CWC had shown confidence in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership.

According to Venugopal the Congress’ loss in the five state elections was ‘serious’ and the party has decided on many corrective measures that would be taken quickly. Venugopal stated that the party will hold a ‘chintan shivir’ following the Parliament session, and that the CWC will reconvene before the session to discuss ‘organisational changes.’

The Congress will be fully prepared to meet electoral challenges in the next state assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.