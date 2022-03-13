Van overturns in Maharashtra’s Palghar; 2 killed, 23 injured

Palghar: Two people were killed and 23 others were injured after their van overturned in Palghar district in Maharashtra, on Saturday. The accident took place around 5.30 pm on Saturday at Panchmarg in Tarapur town, an official at the district police control room said.

The driver of the van, which was carrying some villagers, lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle overturned. The deceased were identified as Mukesh Singh (32), from Bhilwadi village, and Gayatri Maji (36), from Kurgaon. Twenty three others were injured, including some of them seriously, the official said, adding that they were admitted to two private hospitals.