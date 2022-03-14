Covid vaccine for 12-14 age group, booster dose for everyone above 60 from March 16

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated on Monday that the Covid-19 immunisation for 12-14 year olds and the ‘booster dosage’ for all those above 60 will begin on March 16.

‘If the children are safe, then the country is safe’, Mansukh said in Hindi when he posted the news on Twitter, urging families with children and adults aged 60 and higher to be vaccinated.

Only citizens over the age of 60 who had a co-morbid condition were previously eligible to get precaution dosages. ‘The Union government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010, that is those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022’, the health ministry said in a statement.

The Covid vaccine to be given to children aged 12 to 14 will be Corbevax, which is made by Biological Evans in Hyderabad.