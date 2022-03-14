‘Not solely responsible,’ says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as he defends Sonia for the recent election debacle

Sonia Gandhi has been defended by key Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge following the party’s Assembly defeat in five states, claiming that she is not solely to blame. ‘Not the Gandhi family, but every state leader and MP,’ he told ANI. ‘There is no question of offering resignation,’ he said, reaffirming his faith in Sonia Gandhi.

The leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha reiterated his belief in the party’s ability to enhance its plans and beat the BJP in the coming elections. ‘We will fight the BJP and its ideology; we will push our ideas and hope to do much better than previously in the future elections,’ he stated.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Sunday to discuss the defeat they suffered in the assembly elections in five states. The Congress admitted that the results of the assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur – are a ‘cause of concern’ in a press conference following the meeting. ‘There is no call for a change in the party’s leadership,’ the party said, expressing confidence in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership.