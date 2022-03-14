Oscar winning veteran actor William Hurt passes away

Washington: Veteran Hollywood actor William Hurt passed away on Sunday, at the age of 71. Hurt’s son, Will, said in a statement that he died on Sunday due to natural causes. According to the Hollywood Reporter, he died at his home in Portland, Oregon. Hurt was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to the bone in 2018.

‘It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father, and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time’, Will said in a statement.

William made his debut to movies in 1980, by playing a scientist in the science fiction thriller Altered States, for which he received a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year. In a long-running career, Hurt was four times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985’s ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’. After his screen debut in 1980’s Paddy Chayefsky-scripted ‘Altered States’ as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as a mainstay of the ’80s.

Hurt became well known to a younger generation of movie lovers with his portrayal of the no-nonsense General Thaddeus Ross in 2008’s ‘The Incredible Hulk’. He later reprised the role in ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, and ‘Black Widow’.