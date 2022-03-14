‘We are taking steps to bring assistance in fuel prices’ says petroleum minister Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, told the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the Central government reduced petrol and diesel rates on November 5 last year, but that it was ‘not followed by 9 states.’

Puri told the Upper House during the Budget session. ‘When we saw that relief needs to be provided to consumers, the PM slashed rates on November 5, 2021. We took some steps and were ready to take more… 9 states didn’t do it,’ According to the news agency ANI.

In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, Hardeep Singh Puri underlined that while oil companies would ultimately determine fuel prices, the government is committed to ‘providing relief to consumers at the point of consumption.’