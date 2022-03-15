Anupam Kher backs Kapil Sharma on Kashmir files controversy; Sharma reacts…

Actor- comedian Kapil Sharma has been on fire since ‘The Kashmir files’ movie director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show refused to promote the movie. Agnihitri alleged that the show-makers had refused to invite the team of ‘The Kashmir Files’ due to lack of ‘big commercial star’, and since then, Twitter had seen the hashtag #BoycottKapilSharmaShow trending on the microblogging platform.

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: ?? ???? ??? ?? ???… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

Amid the controversy being hiked up by netizens, actor Anupam Kher, who plays a pivotal role in the film has came forward, supporting Kapil Sharma. Anupam Kher has now broken his silence over the matter, and revealed that he was invited to The Kapil Sharma Show two months ago to promote the film. However, he was the one who turned it down since the nature of the film is quite serious. Anupam Kher said that he didn’t want to be a part of the comedy show because of that. ‘Ye film bari serious hai, I do not want to be a part of the show. But I have to say, Kapil does not have any malice towards us or towards the film’, Anupam clarified in an interview given to Times Now.

The move came as a huge relief to Kapil Sharma, who reacted with gratitude to Anupam Kher after the air was cleared. Kapil Sharma thanked him for debunking all the false allegations against him and tweeted, ‘Thank you paji @anupampkher for clarifying all the false allegations against me. Aur un dosto ka bhi shukriya jinhone bina sach jaane mujhe itni mohabbat di. Khush rahiye, muskurate rahiye. #thekapilsharmashow #Isupportmyself #kapilsharma’.

Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, and others in pivotal roles, is based on the true story of brutal sufferings endured by Kashmiri Pandits during Kashmir insurgency in 1990s. The film is bankrolled by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.