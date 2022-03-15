European Union leaders to visit Kyiv to show support to Ukraine

On Tuesday, three European prime ministers boarded a train to Kyiv, the first visit by foreign leaders to the Ukrainian capital since Russia launched its invasion, and a stunning symbol of Ukraine’s success in repeling Russia’s onslaught thus far.

‘It is our responsibility to be present when history is made. Because it is not about us, but about our children’s future, who deserve to live in a world free of tyranny’ said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who crossed the border alongside Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Fiala stated that the goal was to ‘affirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence.’

They will arrive in a city which is still under attack, where over half of the 3.4 million people have left and many are spending the night in subterranean stations.

On Tuesday, two massive explosions shook the capital before daybreak, and tracer fire lit up the night sky. After being hit by artillery, a high-rise apartment building caught fire.

Firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze, while rescue workers used mobile ladders to aid remove individuals trapped inside. In a bag, a dead body lay on the ground.

Igor Krupa, a resident sitting on the ground outside, claimed he survived because he slept behind an improvised shelter of furniture and metal weights: ‘All the windows fell out and all the rubble flowed inside the flat.’

Despite shelling that has left several cities in ruins, Europe’s largest invading force since World War Two has been halted at the gates of Kyiv, nearly three weeks into a war that Western governments say Moscow expected to win in days.