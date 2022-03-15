Russia bars Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau from entering the country

On Tuesday, Russia announced that it had placed US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and a dozen other top officials of the United States on a ‘stop list’ that barred them from entering the country.

Along with Biden, the list also included Defense Secretary of the United States, Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William Burns, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, and former Secretary of State and presidential contender Hillary Clinton.

The restriction was implemented in reaction to the penalties imposed by the United States on Russian officials. Trudeau was later added to the list of sanctioned individuals by the foreign ministry.

The steps appeared to be mostly symbolic, as the Foreign Ministry stated that it would continue official connections and, if required, ensure that high-level discussions with those on the list may take place.